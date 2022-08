AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sensex and the Nifty today logged losses of around half a percent. Both stock indices slipped even as the global share markets were positive. The Sensex closed below 58,800 points while the Nifty finished near the 17,500 mark.

The Sensex declined 311 points, or 0.53 percent to finish at 58,775. The Nifty also fell 83 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 17,522.