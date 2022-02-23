Sensex and Nifty declines more than half a percent amid negative global cues

F

The Sensex and the Nifty on Feb 22 declined more than half a percent amid negative global cues. Recovering from early losses, the BSE Sensex closed near 57,300 points while the NSE Nifty ended below 17,100 level.

The Sensex tumbled 383 points, or 0.66 percent to finish at 57,301 while the Nifty plunged 114 points, or 0.67 percent, to settle at 17,092.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap and the Small-Cap under-performed the Sensex. The Mid-Cap declined 0.7 percent and the Small-Cap index plunged 1.62 percent.

In the Sensex pack, 11 companies logged gains while 19 witnessed losses. Bajaj Finserve was top gainer as it rose 1.4 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra which added 1.3 percent. Kotak Bank gained 0.9 percent and HDFC added 0.6 percent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel and TCS, both plunged 3.6 percent. SBI declined 2.7 percent and Dr Reddy’s Lab fell two percent.

In sectoral Indicies at BSE, two sectors gained while 17 indices fell. Power rose 0.3 percent and Utilities added 0.1 percent.

On the other side, Reality declined three percent, Telecom fell 1.5 percent and Industrials ended 1.4 percent down.

The overall breadth of the BSE trade was negative as shares of 634 companies gained, while 2724 fell. Shares of 83 companies remained unchanged.