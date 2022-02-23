FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2022 11:26:43      انڈین آواز

Sensex and Nifty declines more than half a percent amid negative global cues

Leave a comment
Published On: By

F

The Sensex and the Nifty on Feb 22 declined more than half a percent amid negative global cues. Recovering from early losses, the BSE Sensex closed near 57,300 points while the NSE Nifty ended below 17,100 level.

The Sensex tumbled 383 points, or 0.66 percent to finish at 57,301 while the Nifty plunged 114 points, or 0.67 percent, to settle at 17,092.

 In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap and the Small-Cap under-performed the Sensex. The Mid-Cap declined 0.7 percent and the Small-Cap index plunged 1.62 percent.

In the Sensex pack, 11 companies logged gains while 19 witnessed losses. Bajaj Finserve was top gainer as it rose 1.4 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra which added 1.3 percent. Kotak Bank gained 0.9 percent and HDFC added 0.6 percent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel and TCS, both plunged 3.6 percent. SBI declined 2.7 percent and Dr Reddy’s Lab fell two percent.

In sectoral Indicies at BSE, two sectors gained while 17 indices fell. Power rose 0.3 percent and Utilities added 0.1 percent.

On the other side, Reality declined three percent, Telecom fell 1.5 percent and Industrials ended 1.4 percent down.

The overall breadth of the BSE trade was negative as shares of 634 companies gained, while 2724 fell. Shares of 83 companies remained unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Spain Women’s Team in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches against India

AMN Bhubaneswar: The Spain Women's Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the tw ...

Sukhjeet Singh only new face in  20-member Indian hockey team for matches against Spain 

Harpal Singh Bedi  Promising striker Sukhjeet Singh  will  make debut for the country  as he is th ...

Tvesa , Amandeep, Avani , Gaurika to join the action in 3rd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal  Singh Bedi Leading women golfers of the country including Tvesa Malik  Amandeep Drall Pranavi ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart