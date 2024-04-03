Senoir BJP and Congress Leaders File Nominations in Rajasthan

AMN

Tomorrow is the last day for nomination for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. Many senior leaders from BJP and Congress have filed nominations today.

From BJP, party candidate from Pali P P Chaudhary and Jalore- Sirohi seat candidate Lumbaram Chaudhary filed their nominations today.

BJP candidate from Kota and senior leader Om Birla held a huge public meeting before filing nomination. This public meeting was addressed by many senior leaders including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. From the Congress side, Bhilwara candidate and senior leader CP Joshi, Barmer candidate Umedaram Beniwal and Jhalawar-Baran candidate Urmila Jain Bhaya have filed nominations today. Congress is also organizing nomination rallies in support of their candidates.