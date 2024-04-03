FreeCurrencyRates.com

Senoir BJP and Congress Leaders File Nominations in Rajasthan

AMN

Tomorrow is the last day for nomination for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.  Many senior leaders from BJP and Congress have filed nominations today.

From BJP, party candidate from Pali P P Chaudhary and Jalore- Sirohi seat candidate Lumbaram Chaudhary filed their nominations today.

BJP candidate from Kota and senior leader Om Birla held a huge public meeting before filing nomination. This public meeting was addressed by many senior leaders including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. From the Congress side, Bhilwara candidate and senior leader CP Joshi, Barmer candidate Umedaram Beniwal and Jhalawar-Baran candidate Urmila Jain Bhaya have filed nominations today. Congress is also organizing nomination rallies in support of their candidates.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات پر پتنجلی آیوروید اور بابا رام دیو کی سرزنش کی۔

AMN / WEB DESK سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات کے معاملے میں منگل ...

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

