Senior politician Ghulam Nabi Azad announces name of his party as Democratic Azad Party

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, Senior politician Ghulam Nabi Azad today announced the name of his party as Democratic Azad Party (DAP) stating that Azad word in the party’s name should not be connected with his personal name as it portrays that the party will be “independent.”

It is reported that Azad also displayed the party flag having three colours-Mustard, White and Dark Blue. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Azad said that there will be no autocracy in his party. He was flanked by former Congress leaders and Ministers Tara Chand, G M Saroori, R S Chib and others.

Azad said that DAP means the party will be democratic in nature and will follow democratic rules. “Azad doesn’t mean my name but it means the party will be independent in nature and there will be no pressure”.

And the party doesn’t mean just a party but an institution. About the party flag and its colours, Azad said that Mustard colour means creativity and it also means diversity as well, white colour means peace and the Dark blue means deep sea, rather a depth from deep sea to skies.