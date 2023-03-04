इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 10:49:21      انڈین آواز
Senior legislator-elect, Timothy D Shira takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker in Meghalaya

AMN

Meghalaya Governor, Phagu Cauhan has administered oath to senior legislator-elect, Timothy D Shira as Pro-tem Speaker of the newly elected state Legislative Assembly on Saturday. The event was held at Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has warned of stern action against those who create trouble in the state, while condemning the attack on the premises of HSPDP MLAs for supporting the NPP-led alliance to form the next government in Meghalaya. Speaking to the Media in Shillong, the Deputy chief minister today warned of stern action against such ‘criminal elements’ out to create law and order problem in the state. He also said, all should have to accept and respect the fact that NPP has emerged as the single largest party in the elections and will have the right to stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Director General of Police Dr L R Bishnoi informed our correspondent that curfew has been imposed in Sahsniang village in West Jaintia Hill District, post counting of votes. He informed that curfew may be lifted tomorrow after reviewing of situation.

