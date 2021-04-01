Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
SENIOR JOURNALISTS RECEIVE AALAMI T.V. MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2021

AWARDS were presented to:

☆ S. Venkat Narayan
☆ Trilok Deep
☆ Prof. Danish Iqbal
☆ Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik
☆ T. N. Ashok
☆ Parvez Ahmed
☆ Prof. Neelam M. Singh

Neelam M. Singh was honoured with ‘Life Time Achievement Award in TV Journalism and Print Media for her dedication to journalism in last 35 years.

The Life Time Achievement Award was presented to Neelam M. Singh, collectively by Dr. Kabeer Siddiqui, M.D. AALAMI T.V. Media Group, Trilok Deep, Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik, Prof. Danish Iqbal, Parvez Ahmed and others.

☆ AALAMI T.V. is a 24 hours, multilingual, infotainment, News & Current Affairs channel (English, Hindi & Urdu).
AALAMI T.V. covers exclusive interviews with celebrities, political leaders, personalities in several fields, social activists, writers / poets, diplomats etc.

AALAMI T.V. was founded by Janaab Ali Siddiqui Saheb.

  1. Sh. Trilok Deep was honoured, AALAMI T.V. MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2021, by Dr. Kabeer Siddiqui on 31st March 2021, at Foreign Correspondent’s Club Fcc South Asia, New Delhi.
    Trilok Deep is a doyen of Hindi journalism. From Dinman, Sunday Mail, Navbharat Times, etc. he has worked as Editor, in several publications. Having interviewed Khan Abdul Gahafoor Khan, Presidents & Prime Ministers, Trilok Deep’s dedication to journalism is revealed in his social posts. He is prolific writer and philosopher.
  2. Parvez Ahmed is a luminary journalist, playwright, author and a liberal scholar of political history. He’s a pioneer of TV Journalism being a propeller of ZEE News. He studied at JNU.
    His works include ‘भारतीय शक्ति’ और ‘मेरी प्यारी माँ। Parvez Ahmed continues with his endeavor in journalism in digital, print and electronic media.
  3. Prof. Danish Iqbal is a versatile, creative personality. He’s a distinguished broadcaster, playwright, theatre performer, educator, author, researcher, cultural & media doyen.
    Danish has worked with the best of theatre personalities, that include Utpal Dutt, M. S. Sathyu and Muzaffar Ali.
    Danish Iqbal has to his credit, more than 14 national awards, including the prestigious ‘Ghalib Award’ & ‘Mohan Rakesh Samman’.
  4. T.N. Ashok has 50 years of journalistic experience to empower his ‘Economist” credentials.
    T. N. Ashok is Ex. Economic Editor of PTI. He has interviewed major political leaders, including Dr. M. G. Ramachandran, P.M. Manmohan Singh, Sita Ram Yechury amongst others. T. N. Ashok is a contributing Columnist in several publications. He dabbles in corporate communications too.
  5. Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik, is the ‘Bhisham Pitamah of Hindi Journalism’. He was Editor of PTI – Bhasha & Navbharat Times.
    Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik was honoured for his outstanding contribution in journalism by Dr. Kabeer Siddiqui & Neelam M. Singh, Sr. Journalist & TV Personality at Foreign Correspondent’s Club, New Delhi on 31st March 2021.
    Danish Iqbal, T.N. Ashok also graced the occasion.
  6. Mr. S. Venkat Narayan, is a name to reckon with in the world of media and broadcasting for over 50 years. India Today Group was his base for excellence.
    AALAMI T.V. Media Excellence Award – 2021, was presented to S. Venkat Narayan by Dr. Kabeer Siddiqui, Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik, Danish Iqbal & Neelam M. Singh, for his contribution to media for more than 50 years.

An elegant function was organized at Foreign Correspondent’s Club South Asia, New Delhi.

Neelam M. Singh:-
AALAMI T.V. MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARD 2021, for ‘LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT’ was given to Prof. Neelam M. Singh, a living legendary personality of Doordarshan News & TV Journalism. Neelam M. Singh is from the Ist batch of young ladies in St. Stephen’s College. She’s a
Sr. Journalist, Author, Solicitor for Human Rights Crusader, Ex DD News Sr. Correspondent & Philanthropist.
She was Head – Corporate Communications & Times T.V. of The Times of India Group.
Neelam M. Singh contribution, struggle and sacrifices have been exemplary. Neelam worked for women’s empowerment, for human rights protection, so as to empower every citizen.
She’s the 1st lady journalist to receive ‘Ram Manohar Lohia Award’ for excellence in journalism.
We salute the ‘never die’ spirit of Neelam M. Singh, says, Dr. Kabeer Siddiqui
☆ Danish Iqbal says:-
Congratulations Neelam !!! You deserve this Award and much more for being a light house of human values facing the turbulent media scene with grace & wisdom during the most testing times in the recent history !!

☆ Those awarded with special honours include, Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Seema Kiran, Prabhu Nath Singh, Kavinder Singh Tomar, Alok Gaur, Dr. Shabnam & Dr. Mohammed Irfan.

These special honours were given for their services, in education, PIL and social justice, media and public health care.
Several distinguished journalists, broadcasters, political leaders, social activists, artists attended the function.

Dr. Kabeer Siddiqui, M.D. AALAMI T.V. News Channel & Media Group

