Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Pathania elected as 16th Speaker of HP Legislative Assembly

AMN

Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Pathania, a five-time MLA, has been unanimously elected as the 16th Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly today, January 5.

On the second day of the winter session of the 14th Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala, three proposals were made to make Kuldeep Singh Pathania the Speaker of the Assembly. During this, Protem Speaker Chandra Kumar conducted the proceedings of the House.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu proposed the name of Kuldeep Singh Pathania whose approval was done by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on behalf of the BJP Legislature Party.

Kuldeep Pathania was elected as MLA for the first time on the Congress ticket in 1985, then became the youngest legislator of the sixth Assembly. He registered to win as an Independent in 1993 and 2003 and on the Congress ticket in 2007 and 2022.

