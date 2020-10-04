Senior BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy passes away at 65

AMN

Leaders cutting across party lines have condoled the sad demise of senior leader and former minister of the Government of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Maharathi in the early hours today. He was 65.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ,Union Minister of state Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patra along with many other leaders have expressed deep grief over the passing away of the veteran BJD leader.

A 7-time MLA, Mr Maharathi had been representing the Pipili assembly constituency of the state. His mortal remains will be cremated with full state honours in Puri this afternoon.