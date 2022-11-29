FreeCurrencyRates.com

Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi to defend Karnataka over border dispute with Maharashtra

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi will defend the state when the border dispute case with Maharashtra comes up for hearing in the Supreme Court tomorrow. Speaking to media persons in New Delhi today, he said that the state Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi has briefed Rohtagi about the border row.

The Chief Minister said that the state will question the maintainability of the petition filed by the state of Maharashtra. Replying to a question on 42 villages in Jath taluka of Maharashtra seeking their merger with Karnataka, the Chief Minister said that the issue will be discussed in the all-party meeting and legal opinion will be sought before arriving at any final conclusion. He said that the attack on KSRTC public transport buses in Maharashtra has stopped after the Karnataka state officials took up the matter with Maharashtra Home Department.

