Semi-final line-up drawn for T20 World Cup; India to face England, New Zealand to take on Pakistan

AMN

New Zealand will take on Pakistan at Sydney on the 9th of November and India play against England in Adelaide on the 10th of November in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup semifinals. The semifinal winners will face in the summit clash on the 13th of November in Melbourne.

Today, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs. Chasing a target of 187 runs set by India, Zimbabwe could score 115 runs in 17.2 overs at Melbourne.

Earlier electing to bat first, fifties from K.L. Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav powered India to a competitive 186 for five in 20 overs in their final Group 2, Super 12 match. Suryakumar Yadav was declared Player of the Match.

Earlier today the Netherlands staged a massive upset defeating South Africa at Adelaide Oval and Pakistan upset Bangladesh by five wickets at the same venue.