Security tightened in many parts of Uttar Pradesh following murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf

AMN / WEB DESK

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed section 144 in Lucknow, Prayagraj and 73 other districts of the State, hours after gangster-tuned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead.

The decision was taken to contain law and order situation in the State and avoid any untoward incident. Police across the State is in high alert mode.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking updates at regular intervals on the law and order situation of the State after the murder of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf yesterday night.

Senior Police and administrative officers of all the districts have been directed to ensure peace and maintain the law and order situation in their areas at any cost.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to people not to pay any attention to rumours. He said, strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours.

Police are keeping extra vigil in the sensitive areas of the State and intense checking of vehicles is going on. The heavy police force has been deployed in the Chakia, Beniganj, and Dhumnganj areas of Prayagraj along with the other areas where Atiq Ahmed had its support base. Internet services in Prayagraj district have been suspended.