Security forces killed one terrorist in an encounter in J&K’s Kulgam district

WEB DESK

Security forces have killed one terrorist in an encounter that took place at Asthan Marg in the general area of Kausarnag in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district this evening. Search operation in the area was going on till the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, a low-intensity blast took place at Aloosa in the Bandipora district while Army’s vehicle was passing through the Aloosa area. However, no damages have been reported due to the incident. J&K Police in a tweet said that reinforcement has reached the spot and the area is being searched. Further details are awaited.