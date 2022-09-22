Security forces have won a decisive victory against Left Wing Extremism: DG CRPF

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Director General, Central Reserve Police Force Kuldeep Singh On Wednesday said that Security forces have won a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against Left Wing Extremism across the country.

Addressing media in New Delhi on successes achieved by the security forces against Left Wing Extremism, he said Budha Pahad which had been a stronghold of Maoists in Jharkhand for three decades has now been freed successfully from them.

Mr Singh said that now a permanent camp of security forces has been established there. Mr Singh informed that after April 2022, three operations were carried out namely Operation Octopus, Operation Double Bul, and Operation Thunderstorm which is ongoing to establish the camps of security forces at Budha Pahad

Mr Singh also said that the CRPF also runs various operations in different states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Due to the various operations against LWE, a total of 578 Maoists were apprehended and surrendered which include 36 from Bihar, 414 from Chhattisgarh, 110 from Jharkhand, and 18 from Maharashtra.

He said that A special strategy is being adopted against Left Wing Extremism from the year 2019. The coordinated efforts and campaigns of Central and State Security Forces and related agencies have led to unprecedented success in the fight against Left Wing Extremism.