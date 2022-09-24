Second T20I: India and Australia match delayed

Saturday, September 24, 2022
The start of the second T20 International between India and Australia today has been delayed due to wet patches on the ground because of heavy rains in the last couple of days.

The match was officially scheduled to start at 7 pm at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium at Jamtha, with the toss set to be conducted at 6.30 pm.

The umpires conducted an inspection of the ground at 7 pm but decided to conduct another one at 8 pm before heading to the toss. However, after latest round of inspection, the umpires decided to take another inspection of the ground at 8.45 PM to take a final decision.

