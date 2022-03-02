FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2022 05:25:06      انڈین آواز

Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be held on March 2: reports

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In first round of talks Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory

Image

WEB DESK

Another round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are scheduled for March 2, Ukraine’s Zerkalo Nedeli media outlet said on Tuesday.

Another Ukrainian media outlet, Glavkom, citing sources in the Ukrainian delegation, disclosed the terms advanced by the sides during the first meeting. It said that Russia allegedly demanded Ukraine commit to paper its off-bloc status at the parliamentary level and organize a referendum on this matter. Apart from that, the Russian side demanded Ukraine recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in the administrative borders of the corresponding regions and drop its demand that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine. Ukraine, according to Glavkom, demanded a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory.

The Russian-Ukrainian talks were held on Monday. The talks lasted for five hours. The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who said earlier that the Russian delegation was ready to speak with the Ukrainian side as long as it may take to reach agreements. He also said that the delegations had preliminarily agreed to hold the next round of talks in Belarus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Five-including 4 from Tamil Nadu-share lead at Senior Nationals Chess

Harpal Singh Bedi  Five Players - Including four from  Tamil Nadu -GM Gukesh D ; GM Iniyan P, GM Arav ...

Spotlight on Vani and Amandeep in the 4th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Aamby Valley,(Maharashtra )1 March :  Spotlight will be on  Vani Kapoor, back a ...

India is fully prepared for Women’s Hockey  World Cup: Sushila Chanu

Harpal Singh Bedi Veteran halfback Sushila Chanu for the Monday asserted that India is fully prepared  for ...

خبرنامہ

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

یوکرائن پر روسی حملے سے ہندوستانی تاجروں کو اربوں روپے کا نقصان

جاوید اختریوکرائن کے بحران اور روسی صدر ولادیمیر پوٹن کی طرف ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart