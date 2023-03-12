Second part of Budget Session of Parliament to begin on Monday

AMN / NEW DELHI

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin tomorrow Monday. The second leg of the Session will have a total of 17 sittings and will continue till the 6th of next month. The Budget Session will be resuming after a month-long recess during which the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees examined the Demands for Grants of various Ministries and Departments.

Ahead of the second leg of the Budget Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has also convened an All Party Meeting today in New Delhi to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on the 31st of January with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The first phase of the Parliament session continued till the 13th of February. During the period, a total of 10 sittings were held. During the first phase, discussions were held on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and the Union Budget 2023-24.