Second part of Budget session of Parliament resumes

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget of Union Territory of J&K

AMN / WEB DESK

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament begins today. The session will conclude on 8th of next month and will have 19 sittings. This time, the Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional business time over the earlier schedule. The Parliament is set to return to its normal functioning schedule. Both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will sit from 11 AM to 6 PM and will continue to use their chambers and galleries. The decision has been taken in the wake of decline in COVID-19 cases in the country. In view of the third wave of the pandemic, the two Houses worked in shifts in the first phase.

The Budget session of Parliament resumes after a month-long recess during which the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees examined the Demands for Grants of various Ministries and Departments.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu is likely to give an account of the working of the 8 Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha in the House today.

Several important bills are likely to be taken up during the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. These include Finance Bill 2022, Competition Amendment Bill, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Amendment Bill, National Dental Commission Bill, Energy Conservation Amendment Bill 2022. The budget session of Parliament began on 31st January with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. The first phase of the Parliament session lasted till 11th February and a total of 10 sittings were held during this period. During the first phase, discussions were held on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and the Union Budget 2022-23. The work productivity of Rajya Sabha was more than 101 percent during the session, while the productivity of Lok Sabha was recorded at 121 percent.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also present the budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament today. She will present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23. Discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants for Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2021-22 and General discussion on the Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 are also listed in today’s business of the Lok Sabha.

Besides, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be taken up for consideration and passing. The Bill will be moved by Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is listed for consideration and passing in today’s business of the House. Besides, discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region is also listed.