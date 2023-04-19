Second meeting of ‘G20 DEWG’ to conclude today in Hyderabad

AMN

The cyber security and related issues are being discussed today during the deliberations at the Second meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group, being held in Hyderabad.

The three-day meeting will conclude this evening.

The working group, which has discussed issues like digital public infrastructure and skilling, is now discussing cyber security issues.

Working Group Chair and Union Communications, IT Ministry, Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma highlighted during his initial remarks, the need for greater collaboration among the countries to efficiently face the challenges and strengthening cyber security.

Representatives of the G-20 countries, invitee countries and several international organizations are participating in these deliberations.