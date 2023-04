AMN

In Telangana, representatives from the G20 Second Meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group visited IIT, Hyderabad.

They saw India’s path-breaking projects and cutting-edge research in 5G, IoT, 6G System Prototype, Autonomous Navigation and AI-powered RNA- electronic test kit yesterday.

The 5-G and 6G products are expected to be useful particularly in countries that can not afford the cost of fiber network or lay fibers in remote areas.