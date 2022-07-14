FreeCurrencyRates.com

Second heat wave forecast for Spain, and Portugal in less than a month

European Weather forecasters have said that Spain is expected to have its second heat wave in less than a month which will last until the weekend. Neighboring Portugal also expected heat waves to last until the weekend.

The temperatures in both countries were already elevated, and the outlook magnified wildfire worries.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency said the temperature of southern cities such as Cordoba and Seville could reach 42 degrees. Pontevedra in northwest Spain, a region less used to such extreme heat, could hit a record 41 degrees.

Portugal could get the highest temperatures. The central Alentejo region is expected to reach 46 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologists said an overheated mass of air and warm African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs.

Portugal and Spain started the week battling a number of wildfires in both countries, and authorities said the sweltering conditions could worsen the danger.

