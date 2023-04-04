इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2023 03:55:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Second G-20 EMPOWER meeting of Ministry of Women & Child Development begins in Thiruvananthapuram

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Second G20 EMPOWER (Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation) meeting of Ministry of Women & Child Development started in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala today. The theme of the Meeting is “Women’s Empowerment: A Win-Win for Equity and Economy”.

Today, various side events are being organised on important issues.

The Kerala State Health Minister Veena George participating in the side events said that the State government is giving special importance to women’s safety, health, wages and insurance and has increased the gender budget allocation to 20.9 percent. G20 Empower Chairperson Dr. Sangeeta Reddy, and other eminent persons are also participating in the discussions.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai will participate in the plenary session of the meeting tomorrow. The meeting will discuss issues such as economic prosperity through empowering women, women entrepreneurship, leadership development and women’s participation in non-traditional sectors.

Thematic discussions and deliberations in the various sessions will reflect in the Communique of G20 EMPOWER and will be provided as recommendations to G20 leaders.

The G20 EMPOWER 2023 under India’s presidency aims to take forward India’s women-led development agenda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart