Second G-20 EMPOWER meeting of Ministry of Women & Child Development begins in Thiruvananthapuram

AMN

The Second G20 EMPOWER (Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation) meeting of Ministry of Women & Child Development started in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala today. The theme of the Meeting is “Women’s Empowerment: A Win-Win for Equity and Economy”.

Today, various side events are being organised on important issues.

The Kerala State Health Minister Veena George participating in the side events said that the State government is giving special importance to women’s safety, health, wages and insurance and has increased the gender budget allocation to 20.9 percent. G20 Empower Chairperson Dr. Sangeeta Reddy, and other eminent persons are also participating in the discussions.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai will participate in the plenary session of the meeting tomorrow. The meeting will discuss issues such as economic prosperity through empowering women, women entrepreneurship, leadership development and women’s participation in non-traditional sectors.

Thematic discussions and deliberations in the various sessions will reflect in the Communique of G20 EMPOWER and will be provided as recommendations to G20 leaders.

The G20 EMPOWER 2023 under India’s presidency aims to take forward India’s women-led development agenda.