Second dose of corona vaccine being administered to health workers in Rajasthan

AMN
The second dose of corona vaccine is being administered to health workers in Rajasthan today. The capacities of session sites are also being enhanced to meet the target of vaccination of health workers and front-line workers in the state.
Health workers who were given the first dose from January 16 are now being administered a second dose. Apart from this, corona vaccine will also be administered this week to officers and employees of the Social Justice and Empowerment department, Agriculture Department and teachers of the Primary Education department.
Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma told that those health workers and front line workers will also be vaccinated this week, who have not been given the first dose of corona vaccine. The Capacity of Corona Vaccination sessions is being expanded by the Health Department and now 300 to 500 persons will be vaccinated in selected sessions. More than 6 lakh 9 thousand people have been vaccinated in the state so far.