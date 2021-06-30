SEBI approves proposal to introduce framework for ‘Accredited Investors’

WEB DESK

Securities and exchange board of India (SEBI) has approved a proposal to introduce a framework for ‘Accredited Investors’ in the Indian securities market. It will be a class of investors who may be considered to be well informed or well advised about investment products.

Accredited investors may be Individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), Family Trusts, Sole Proprietorships, Partnership Firms, Trusts and Body Corporates based on financial parameters and information as may be specified by SEBI.