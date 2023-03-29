इंडियन आवाज़     29 Mar 2023 11:54:03      انڈین آواز
SD Prajwal Dev in pre-quarterfinals, George Loffhagen upsets top seeded Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam in ITF Mysuru Open

 Harpal Singh Bedi Mysuru,

 SD Prajwal Dev overpowered  compatriot  S Abhinav Sanjeev, while unseeded Briton George Loffhagen, a world number 182, shocked top seeded Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam 6-3, 6-4. on his 
way to the pre-quarterfinals of the Cycle Pure Agarbathi ITF Mysuru Open  at the Mysore Tennis Club  here on Wednesday.

Prajwal was scheduled to meet experienced  Ramkumar Ramanathan, who was seeded fifth here, but the latter had to withdraw from the tournament owing to an injury. He beat S Abhinav Sanjeev 6-4,7-5at the Mysore Tennis Club on Wednesday.

Prajwal, the 26-year-old Mysuru lad, will face his countryman Vishnu Vardhan in the Round of 16.

However, the second seeded Oliver Crawford of USA and Oriov Vladyslav of Ukraine had better fortunes on the day, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

Crawford had little trouble in vanquishing Manish Ganesh, a wildcard entrant , with a 6-1, 6-3 victory. But Vladyslav faced stiff challenge from Niki Poonacha before emerging a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victor.

Eighth seeded Australian Ellis Blake too booked a berth in the pre-quarterfinals after his opponent Siddharth Vishwakarma, a qualifier, withdrew from the match while leading 2-0 in the first set.

Fourth seeded Mukund Sasikumar took to court late in the evening against Serbia’s Boris Butulija. But the skies opened up to interrupt the match when the Indian player was leading 2-1 in the first set. The match will resume on Thursday.

Other Results (Singles, R32)
 Vishnu Vardhan beat Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan 7-5, 6-4;  Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Manish Sureshkumar 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Florent Bax beat Digvijay Pratap Singh 7-5, 6-3; Rishab Agarwal beat Fardeen Quamar 6-1, 6-1; Mukund Sasikumar vs Boris Butulija 2-1 (interrupted)

Results (Doubles, R16)
Dali Blanch / Nicholas Bybel beat A Deepak / Manish Ganesh 6-0, 6-1; Ishaque Eqbal / Karan Singh beat Grigoriy Lomakin / Woobin Shin 6-2, 6-3.

