Scrutiny of nomination papers underway for Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections

AMN

The process for scrutiny of nomination papers in all 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh is underway. A total of 561 candidates of various political parties including independent candidates have filed their nominations.

In all, 775 nomination papers have been filed for 68 constituencies. October 29 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination.

The voting for the 68-seat Himachal Assembly will take place on November 12 whereas election results will be declared on December 8. Altogether 55,9,2828 electorates will exercise their franchise during the State Assembly elections.

