इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 05:34:30      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

SCO Tourism Ministers’ meeting begins in Varanasi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@tourismgoi

The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tourism Ministers’ Meeting has begun in Varanasi. The Joint Action Plan on the Development of Cooperation in Tourism would be adopted during the meeting.

The Joint Action Plan will include actions relating to the promotion of the SCO tourism brand, the promotion of the cultural heritage of the SCO Member States, sharing and exchange of information and digital technology in tourism, and the promotion of mutual cooperation in medical and health tourism.

Varanasi has been designated as the first cultural capital of the SCO. India is the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The eight-member countries of SCO represent around 42 percent of the world population and 25 percent of the global GDP.

Union Minister for Tourism G.Kishan Reddy is taking part in the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the Minister visited the ghats of Holy Ganga and also performed Pooja at Kashi Vishwanath temple in the morning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کے زلزہ زدہ علاقوں کا دورہ

افتخار گیلانی زلزلے کی تباہ کاری اور اس سے پیدا شدہ ہنگامی ...

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart