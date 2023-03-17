SCO Tourism Ministers’ meeting begins in Varanasi

@tourismgoi

The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tourism Ministers’ Meeting has begun in Varanasi. The Joint Action Plan on the Development of Cooperation in Tourism would be adopted during the meeting.

The Joint Action Plan will include actions relating to the promotion of the SCO tourism brand, the promotion of the cultural heritage of the SCO Member States, sharing and exchange of information and digital technology in tourism, and the promotion of mutual cooperation in medical and health tourism.

Varanasi has been designated as the first cultural capital of the SCO. India is the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The eight-member countries of SCO represent around 42 percent of the world population and 25 percent of the global GDP.

Union Minister for Tourism G.Kishan Reddy is taking part in the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the Minister visited the ghats of Holy Ganga and also performed Pooja at Kashi Vishwanath temple in the morning.