SCO members issue joint declaration stressing the imperative of establishing inclusive administration in Afghanistan

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members during their three-day meeting issued a joint declaration stressing the imperative of establishing an inclusive administration in Afghanistan. According to their declaration, the SCO Member States consider a comprehensive settlement of the Afghanistan situation to be one of the most crucial elements in preserving and strengthening peace and stability in the SCO region. The declaration also stated that the SCO members are in favor of Afghanistan becoming an independent, unified, democratic, and peaceful nation free from terrorism, conflict, and drugs. The Taliban leadership was not invited to the conference despite Afghanistan being one of the key subjects of discussion.