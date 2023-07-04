SCO adopts New Delhi Declaration

AMN / WEB DESK

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) today adopted New Delhi Declaration. Briefing the media after the 23rd Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State in New Delhi, External Affairs Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, two thematic joint statements on cooperation in countering the radicalization leading to separatism, extremism and terrorism, and cooperation in the field of digital transformation were also adopted. He said, the leaders also approved a total of 10 decisions.

Mr. Kwatra said, all the leaders welcomed the completion of the procedure for Iran to join as the organization’s full Member State. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Iran President Ebrahim Raisi. The leaders also welcomed the decision on signing the Memorandum of Obligation of Belarus to join the organization as a Member State. According to Kwatra, the process will be completed by the 2024 SCO Summit.

The External Affairs Secretary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need to work together to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the region and at the global level. He said, Prime Minister also emphasized on eliminating safe havens saying that the fight against terrorism remains a central goal of SCO.