Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India’s scientific community would play an important role in achieving the heights in the next 25 years.

He said, in the field of Science, India has found its place in the top 10 countries of the world. Till 2015, in 130 countries, India was at 81st place in the Global Innovation Index. In 2022, we leapt to 40th place, Mr Modi said. He said, India is among the top three countries in PHDs and Startup ecosystem.

Prime Minister was addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) through video conferencing. This year’s ISC is being held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Maharashtra.

Prime Minister called upon the scientific community to work on subjects that are important for the entire humanity and increasing needs of India. He said, if scientific community works towards the innovation of energy requirements, it will help the country. Mr Modi said, the increasing participation of women is a reflection of the progress of society and science. He said, in 21st century of India, we have two things in plenty – Data and Technology. These can take India’s science to new heights, Prime Minister said. He said, Data analysis is rapidly moving ahead. It helps in converting information into insight and analysis into actionable knowledge.

The focal theme of this year’s ISC is Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment. The Science Congress will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology. The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics education, and economic participation. A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists.

Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC. Children’s Science Congress will be organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children. Farmer’s Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture. Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will be a platform for scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women.

