इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2023 01:36:41      انڈین آواز
Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Published On: By

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal

AAMN / BHOPAL

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that science, technology and innovation will become the basis of the country’s economy in the coming times. Dr. Singh was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 8th India International Science Festival in Bhopal today. This four-day science festival has been organised at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal. More than 8000 scientists, teachers, researchers and students are participating in the festival.

Talking about the talent pool in the country, Dr Jitendra Singh said that there has never been any dearth of talent in our country. People’s ability and passion were also not less, but perhaps then there was not much of a favourable atmosphere but now the atmosphere has changed, he added. He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is not only encouraging scientific programmes and schemes but also continuously promoting new experiments.

Mentioning the possibilities of startups in new areas in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Singh advised that there are immense possibilities for startups in the Agriculture sector of Madhya Pradesh. Bamboo is found in abundance in Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh can contribute a lot to the Waste to Wealth sector as well, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the function. He said, religion and science are not an obstacle to each other. He further added that where the limits of science end, spirituality begins from there. 15 different topics will be discussed at the festival. Student Science Village, Young Scientist Conference and Mega Startup Expo are prominent among them.

