Schools in Delhi to reopen from tomorrow for Class 10th, 12th

AMN
Schools in Delhi will reopen from tomorrow only for the students of Class 10th and 12th. All schools in the national capital were physically shut since March last year in order to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the first time after 10 months that students will return to their campuses.
Earlier in a tweet, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has said that permission has been given to open schools in view of board examinations of Central Board of Secondary Education-CBSE and practical works. He said, students can be called to attend the schools with the consent of parents and they will not be forced to come to schools.
COVID-related precautions, including sanitization of classrooms, wearing of face masks and social distancing will be mandatorily followed.
Only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen and students, teachers, and staff living in these zones will not be allowed to attend.