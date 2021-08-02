Schools for classes 9th to 12th in-person open in Uttarakhand

AMN
Schools have been opened from classes 9th to 12th in-person, with Covid Protocol in Uttarakhand. All private and Government schools have been sanitized before opening today.
As per reports, the school administration has been asked to clean and sanitize the classes, labs, libraries, and other places in school to prevent pandemic across the State. Schools have been asked to ensure social distancing in the school.
As per SOP, School administration has been allowed to operate the classes in two shifts where there are more students in a class, to restrict the rush. Consent of parents is compulsory for the physical presence of a student. However, the attendance of students was limited, as schools opened today after a long time due to the pandemic.