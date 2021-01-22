Schools for Class 10th and 12th students reopen after 9 months in Mizoram

AMN

Schools for Class 10th and 12th students have reopened today after nine months’ closure of schools ordered by the State government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mizoram.

The Department of Education has implemented all arrangements for the safety of each student. Hosteler students have also been allowed to enter into their hostel from today, with the provision of possessing a negative report of Rapid Antigen Test.

Director of School Education James Lalrinchhana said that the government decided to reopen the schools for the Class 10 and 12 students as they will appear in the board examinations. He further said that the schools will remain closed for the students of other classes until further order.

The official said that the Class 10th and 12th students will have to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs which have been widely circulated both in English and Mizo languages.