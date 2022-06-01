FreeCurrencyRates.com

Schools across Kerala reopen after two-year shutdown due to COVID-19

Schools across Kerala reopened after two-year shutdown due to COVID-19. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the  State-level Pravesanotsavam, the celebration of entry in school, at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kazhakkuttam in Thiruvananthapuram at a colourful function this morning.  

Describing schools as centers of secularism, the Chief Minister said, his Government has been able to take several measures in the education sector even during the pandemic spell.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty said, safety of students would be ensured.  ‘Pravesanotsavam’ was held in all other districts where Ministers led the event.

Nearly 43 lakh students, one lakh 80 thousand teachers and close to 25 thousand non-teaching staff are expected to reach schools on the reopening day today.  Students and teachers have been advised to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. 

Over one lakh 72 thousand students were vaccinated against Covid-19 in a special three-day vaccination drive held for children last week. 

