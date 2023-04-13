SC slams former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi over remarks against judiciary in social media post

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court has slammed former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him and observed that Lalit Modi is not above the law and institution. The apex court directed him to file an affidavit tendering an apology before the court and to publish an unconditional apology on social media and in leading national newspapers.