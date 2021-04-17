SC should take action against Election Commission for continuing holding elections in such a dangerous corona-wave

By MADHU AGRAWAL

Election Commission in India is considered an autonomous body which should take instant action without fear or favour in most emergency and critical conditions. Even if it may be considered that fresh corona-wave was not so dangerous at time of announcement of on-going elections for five state-assemblies, yet later dangerous corona-wave must have made Election Commission to take some concrete steps to fulfill formality of completing elections by holding simultaneous elections for all remaining constituencies in West Bengal in one single phase thus merging rest other remaining phases. Date could be the last polling-date on 29.04.2021 giving sufficient time to hold rest of elections on last phase of polling.

Likewise elections to local bodies in Uttar Pradesh must have been cancelled. Life of people is much-much important than fulfilling democratic traditions in the country. Frankly speaking Election Commission started making mistakes by holding elections for Maharashtra Legislative Council during peak of first corona-wave perhaps to exhibit its fairness to opposition by ensuring Uddhav Thackrey continue as state Chief Minister who otherwise would have lost entitlement to continue as state Chief Minister.

Election Commission is also guilty of closing its eyes on massive political rallies and road-shows by various parties without any care for much-needed social distancing and wearing masks. Election Commission must have totally and strictly banned all political rallies and road-shows. It is for Supreme Court to take strict-most action against highest degree of irresponsibility of Election Commission.