SC should take action against Election Commission for continuing holding elections in such a dangerous corona-wave

By MADHU AGRAWAL

Election Commission in India is considered an autonomous body which should take instant action without fear or favour in most emergency and critical conditions. Even if it may be considered that fresh corona-wave was not so dangerous at time of announcement of on-going elections for five state-assemblies, yet later dangerous corona-wave must have made Election Commission to take some concrete steps to fulfill formality of completing elections by holding simultaneous elections for all remaining constituencies in West Bengal in one single phase thus merging rest other remaining phases. Date could be the last polling-date on 29.04.2021 giving sufficient time to hold rest of elections on last phase of polling.

Likewise elections to local bodies in Uttar Pradesh must have been cancelled. Life of people is much-much important than fulfilling democratic traditions in the country. Frankly speaking Election Commission started making mistakes by holding elections for Maharashtra Legislative Council during peak of first corona-wave perhaps to exhibit its fairness to opposition by ensuring Uddhav Thackrey continue as state Chief Minister who otherwise would have lost entitlement to continue as state Chief Minister.

Election Commission is also guilty of closing its eyes on massive political rallies and road-shows by various parties without any care for much-needed social distancing and wearing masks. Election Commission must have totally and strictly banned all political rallies and road-shows. It is for Supreme Court to take strict-most action against highest degree of irresponsibility of Election Commission.

SPORTS

Tennis: Sevastova, Ostapenko give Latvia 2-0 lead over India

Jurmala (Latvia), 17 April : Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko  overpowered Karman Kaur Than ...

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

