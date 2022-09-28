SC reserves order on pleas challenging Centre’s 10% EWS quota

Spread the love

Petitions have challenged validity of Constitutional Amendment which provides 10% reservation to economically weaker sections.

The Supreme Court Tuesday, September 27 reserved its judgement on challenge to the validity of the 10% quota granted to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates in higher education and employment.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit was hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the 103rd constitution amendment passed by the Parliament. This amendment provided for reservation in admission to government colleges and employment in government sector on the basis of financial standing.

The Bench heard marathon arguments for seven days on the vital issue whether the EWS quota, solely based on economic criterion, violated the basic structure of the Constitution.

‘Independent compartment’

The government maintained that the 10% quota was not an addition to the 50% ceiling on reservation. It said the EWS quota was an “independent compartment”. The court had questioned whether the EWS quota would take a piece of the pie from the 50% available to non-reserved or open category who compete purely on the basis of merit. The court had also questioned the exclusion of backward classes from availing the quota.

The government has said that the Central government institutions will increase seats by 25% to accommodate the EWS quota.

Dr. Mohan Gopal, in his rejoinder, said this was the first time that being a member of the forward classes was made a pre-requisite for getting government assistance.

Advocate Kaleeswaram Raj submitted that fundamental rights are individualistic and the government’s justification for excluding SC, ST and OBC on the ground that they already take benefit of the 50% quota does not hold water.

Senior advocate P. Wilson said reservation was not a poverty alleviation scheme.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh argued that reservation based solely on economic criterion cannot be sustained in the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, advocate V.K. Biju countered that the amendment was democratically passed and thus not a fraud on the Constitution. He said it was a step towards a casteless society.