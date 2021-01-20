SC rejects petitions seeking review of its verdict that upheld validity of Aadhaar

New Delhi
The Supreme Court has rejected petitions seeking review of its verdict that upheld the validity of the Aadhaar scheme more than two years ago.
“In our opinion, no case for review of judgment and order dated 26.09.2018 is made out,” a five-judge Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said, rejecting a batch of review petitions by 4:1.
“We hasten to add that change in the law or subsequent decision/judgment of a coordinate or larger Bench by itself cannot be regarded as a ground for review. The review petitions are accordingly dismissed,” the top court noted in its January 11 order.
While Justice Khanwilkar, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice BR Gavai dismissed the review petitions, Justice DY Chandrachud — who had earlier delivered a dissenting verdict — allowed them.
The Supreme Court had on September 26, 2018 upheld the validity of Aadhaar scheme but struck down or read down as many as six provisions, including those on linking of bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions to the unique identification number.