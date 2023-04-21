SC rejects Maharashtra govt’s review petition on Reservation to Maratha Community

AMN / NEW DELHI \

Supreme Court on Thursday rejected review petition filed by Maharashtra Government for Reservation to Maratha Community. In 2018, Maharashtra Government has passed resolution to provide reservation to Maratha Community under social and economic backward category. 16 per cent seats were reserved for Maratha community candidates in Government Jobs and Educational institutes. Few citizens challenged this decision in Bombay High Court claiming that it violates the basic principle of maximum 50% reservation.



Bombay High Court upheld this decision but reduced reservation percentage to 12. Petitioner challenged this decision in Supreme Court which termed this reservation as unconstitutional and rejected it in 2021. Maharashtra Government challenged this decision via review petition and Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the review petition.



Chief Minister Mr. Eknath Shinde said that, government is fully committed to giving reservation to the Maratha community. We will do whatever it takes for Maratha Community.



Former Chief Minister and Head of sub-committee formed for Maratha Reservation Mr. Ashok Chavan said, Union Government should relax the 50 per cent limit for reservation. He claimed that demand for same was raised by Maha Vikas Agadi’s representative in Parliament. He appeals state government and BJP to support this demand of relaxing 50% limit in reservation.



Conveners of Maratha Kranti Morcha and One of the petitioner Mr. Vinod Patil said, this is an unfortunate decision. Curative petition can be filed in this situation as a last option.