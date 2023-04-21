इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2023 07:31:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

SC rejects Maharashtra govt’s review petition on Reservation to Maratha Community

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI \

Supreme Court on Thursday rejected review petition filed by Maharashtra Government for Reservation to Maratha Community. In 2018, Maharashtra Government has passed resolution to provide reservation to Maratha Community under social and economic backward category. 16 per cent seats were reserved for Maratha community candidates in Government Jobs and Educational institutes. Few citizens challenged this decision in Bombay High Court claiming that it violates the basic principle of maximum 50% reservation.

Bombay High Court upheld this decision but reduced reservation percentage to 12. Petitioner challenged this decision in Supreme Court which termed this reservation as unconstitutional and rejected it in 2021. Maharashtra Government challenged this decision via review petition and Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the review petition.

Chief Minister Mr. Eknath Shinde said that, government is fully committed to giving reservation to the Maratha community. We will do whatever it takes for Maratha Community.

Former Chief Minister and Head of sub-committee formed for Maratha Reservation Mr. Ashok Chavan said, Union Government should relax the 50 per cent limit for reservation. He claimed that demand for same was raised by Maha Vikas Agadi’s representative in Parliament. He appeals state government and BJP to support this demand of relaxing 50% limit in reservation.

Conveners of Maratha Kranti Morcha and One of the petitioner Mr. Vinod Patil said, this is an unfortunate decision. Curative petition can be filed in this situation as a last option.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart