SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims exam in view of Covid

Refuses plea for clubbing UPSC civil services exam of 2020 with 2021 exams

AMN / New Delhi

The Supreme Court today refused to postpone UPSC civil services preliminary exam, to be held on October 4, because of Covid-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt allowed for the exam due to the pandemic.

It also refused to consider the plea for clubbing of this year’s exam with that of 2021 saying “this will have a cascading effect”.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking postponement of the Civil Services Exam for two to three months, so that the flood/incessant rains recede and the Covid curve flattens.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) opposed the plea saying all necessary precautions had been taken and adequate arrangements made for holding the exam.

The bench said that as some public exams had recently been conducted successfully by the authorities by observing proper protocols, it is possible to conduct the UPSC preliminary examinations. It added that the grievance of lack of transport facility at 72 examination centres and sub-centres had not been substantiated by the petitioners.