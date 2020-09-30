Outrage over death of UP Gang-rape Victim: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi, Mayawati demands justice
“India never accepted China’s unilaterally defined 1959 LAC”; MEA
UP Dalit Woman, who was Gang-Raped, Dies at Delhi Hospital
Full EC team to reach Patna to review poll preparedness for Bihar Elections
400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2020 07:36:09      انڈین آواز

SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims exam in view of Covid

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Refuses plea for clubbing UPSC civil services exam of 2020 with 2021 exams

AMN / New Delhi

The Supreme Court today refused to postpone UPSC civil services preliminary exam, to be held on October 4, because of Covid-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt allowed for the exam due to the pandemic.

It also refused to consider the plea for clubbing of this year’s exam with that of 2021 saying “this will have a cascading effect”.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking postponement of the Civil Services Exam for two to three months, so that the flood/incessant rains recede and the Covid curve flattens.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) opposed the plea saying all necessary precautions had been taken and adequate arrangements made for holding the exam.

The bench said that as some public exams had recently been conducted successfully by the authorities by observing proper protocols, it is possible to conduct the UPSC preliminary examinations. It added that the grievance of lack of transport facility at 72 examination centres and sub-centres had not been substantiated by the petitioners.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Women’s Football Journey has just started: Coach Maymol Rocky

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Exuding confidence about the future of Women’s Football in the country, nat ...

Boxer Vikas Krishan adapting new skill-set to fulfil his Olympic dream

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games champion Vikas Krishan says that his dream is to win a Olympic me ...

IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Mumbai Indians today

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians today at Dubai. The match is sc ...

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!