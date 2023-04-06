इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 03:35:00      انڈین آواز
SC refuses to entertain petition filed by political parties alleging Central agencies being misused by the Centre

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a petition filed by fourteen political parties alleging that Central investigating agencies are being misused by the Centre. A division bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said that it cannot issue general directions without a factual context. The petition, filed by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of the Opposition parties, claimed that there was a drastic and exponential increase in the number of cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Opposition leaders. 

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud expressed doubts about the validity and feasibility of the petition. He asked Mr Singhvi whether he was seeking immunity for Opposition parties from investigation and prosecution and whether they had any special rights as citizens.

The Chief Justice was not convinced by Mr Singhvi’s arguments and said that the petition was essentially a plea for politicians. He said the petition did not take into account the rights and interests of other citizens who might be affected by corruption or criminality.

خبرنامہ

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

امریکہ : ٹرمپ کے خلاف سنگین الزامات .. فرد جرم عائد

امریکی تاریخ میں پہلا موقع ہے کہ کسی سابق یا موجودہ امریکی صد ...

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

