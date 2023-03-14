इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2023 02:01:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

SC refers pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages to constitution bench for adjudication

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Supreme Court today referred the pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages to a five-judge constitution bench for adjudication, saying the issue is of “seminal importance”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the submissions on the issue involve an interplay between constitutional rights on the one hand and special legislative enactments, including the Special Marriage Act, on the other.

The Bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said that they are of the considered view that it would be appropriate if the issues raised are resolved by a bench of five judges with due regard to Article 145 (3) of the Constitution.

The Court posted the matter for arguments on the 18th of April and said, the proceedings will be live-streamed as is done in case of hearings before the constitution benches. Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, urged the Court to not cut short the arguments of either side, saying the verdict will affect the society as a whole.

The Centre has opposed in the apex Court a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages, claiming they will cause “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values. In an affidavit filed before the apex Court, the government submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

عالمی اقتصادی بحران اور ہندوستانی معیشت

عندلیب اختر جنگ، خشک سالی اور کووِڈ نے ساری دنیا کو نہ صر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart