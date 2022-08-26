FreeCurrencyRates.com

SC refers freebies issue to three judge bench

Calls for expert committee to discuss the subject

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today called for an expert committee and an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of freebies. A petition had sought the deregistration of political parties who offer freebies during and after elections. Chief Justice N V Ramana said, there can be no denying the fact that in electoral democracy, the true power lies with the electorate.

He said a three-judge bench would decide on a petition seeking the reconsideration of a 2013 judgment in a similar case. That order had said that free TVs or laptops announced during elections is not a corrupt practice and is related to Directive Principles of State Policy for the welfare of citizens.

