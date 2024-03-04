इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 05:48:31      انڈین آواز
SC rebukes Tamil Nadu Minister Udaynidhi Stalin over his ‘eradicate Sanatan Dharma’ remark

Agencies

Supreme Court has rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister Udaynidhi Stalin over his ‘eradicate Sanatan Dharma’ remark. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked Mr Stalin why he had moved the apex court with his plea after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression.

The Supreme Court told Stalin that he was a minister and should know the consequences of his remark. Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief MK Stalin.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had kicked up a storm with his comments on Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at an event in Chennai on September 2 last year, Udhyanidhi Stalin said that Sanatan Dharma should not only be opposed but also eradicated. Several FIRs were filed in different states against Mr Stalin’s anti-Sanatan remarks. 

