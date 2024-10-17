SC Quashes Defamation Case against Former MANUU Chancellor, Asks Him to Pay Rs1 Lac to Complainant & Publish Apology

The Court ordered former Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University Firoz Bakht Ahmed to publish unconditional apology by giving an advertisement in bold letters in Daily Eenadu on the first page of the newspaper, within a period of four weeks for his “sexual predator” remarks.

The Supreme Court on October 14 quashed the criminal defamation case against former Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Firoz Bakht Ahmed, and directed him to publish an unconditional apology in “bold letters” in first page of local daily newspaper in connection with the “sexual predator” remark he made against Dean of the School of Mass Communication and Journalism of the MANUU, Professor Ehtesham Ahmad Khan, REPORTS LIVELAW.IN

According to the portal the apex Court has ordered Firoz Bakht to pay 1 lac token damages for the “mental agony” caused to Professor Ehtesham on account of “wild allegations” within 4 weeks.

Reportedly, in 2018, Firoz Bakht had written to the then Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, calling Professor Ehtesham Ahmad a sexual predator in connection with allegations of “sexual harassment and humiliation” of two female students at the university.

Profession Ehtesham has filed a case for defamation under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code against Firoz Bakht, alleging that the remarks were made even though the University’s Internal Complaints Committee did not find any evidence against him.

On the last occasion, a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and V.K. Vishwanathan had heard a petition filed by Firoz Bakht against the order of the Telangana High Court refusing to quash criminal proceedings initiated by Professor Ehtesham in connection with these remarks.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija submitted that the petitioner has rendered an unconditional apology on September 19 and as per the last proceeding, they are ready to even publish it in the newspaper. She informed the court that the statements were made “emotionally”.

Makhija said: “We are withdrawing the statements.” She added that the respondent is seeking 16 lac as damages.

However, advocate Balaji Srinivasan (for respondent) pointed out that the damages are sought based on the ongoing defamation proceedings. He added that the apology does not appear to be unconditional.

