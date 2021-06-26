SC panel says Delhi govt inflated Oxygen demand four times during peak of second wave of COVID-19

AMN

A Supreme Court-appointed panel has indicted Delhi government for allegedly inflating the Oxygen requirement by four times during peak of the second wave of Covid-19. The panel concluded that the Delhi government exaggerated the consumption figure to claim 1,140 Metric Tonne of Oxygen. It also said that pro-active steps taken by the Union government during the first wave COVID helped to quickly enhance Oxygen production during the second wave.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Delhi government for inflating Oxygen demand during the second wave of Covid-19. He said it is unbelievable to see that the AAP government was playing politics with Oxygen supply when Covid was at its peak.