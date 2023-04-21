SC grants bail to 8 convicts in 2002 Godhra train coach burning case

AMN

The Supreme Court today granted bail to eight convicts in the 2002 Godhra train coach burning case while refusing any relief to four who are on death row. A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha granted bail to the eight convicts on the conditions imposed by the Sessions Court.

On the 20th of February this year, the Court had sought details of the convicts including their age and time served in prison to aid it in deciding the bail applications moved by them. Last December, the top Court granted bail to one of the 31 convicts in the Godhra train burning of February 2002.