SC dismisses review petition over Shaheen Bagh judgment

Supreme Court has dismissed petitions seeking review of its judgment in the case concerning the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests. The apex court reiterated that the constitutional guarantee of the right to protest comes with certain duties and there cannot be continued occupation of a public place in case of prolonged dissent or protest.
Rejecting the review petition, the bench said they perused the review petition and record of the civil appeal and are convinced that the order, of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration.
The bench comprising Justices SK Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari said the right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere.