NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul
No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman
Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed, Shops to shut down after 7 PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Apr 2021 07:14:26      انڈین آواز

SC dismisses petition seeking removal of some verses from Quran, Slaps ₹50k penalty on petitioner

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES/ WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today dismissed a writ petition by former Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi, who sought removal of certain verses from the Quran for allegedly “preaching violence against non-believers.”

The Apex Court also imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on former chairman of Shia Waqf Board Syed Waseem Rizvi, who had sought the deletion of 26 verses from the Quran.

A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman dismissed the petition as “absolutely frivolous.”

“It is an absolutely frivolous petition,” a bench, headed by justice Rohinton F Nariman, said. The bench, which also included justices BR Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy, had already cautioned Rizvi’s lawyer against pressing the plea but the warning was unheeded, resulting in the penalty.

“Do you seriously want to argue this petition? Are you going to press it?” the bench had asked senior advocate RK Raizada, appearing for Rizvi, who chose to make submissions instead of simply withdrawing the petition.

Raizada submitted that the focus of the petition was the indoctrination of children in madrassas, which were unregulated and had been engaged in imparting “literal interpretation” of Quran.

Raizada also asked for the central government and Madrasa Boards to be “called upon to ensure what steps are taken to avoid literal teaching of the verses advocating violence.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey: Dominant India outplay Argentina 3-0 in the FIH Pro League

HPL 2020-21 - M86 - Men ARG v IND 11/4/21,Argentina, Capital Federal Location: CENARD PHOTO: Rodrigo Jarami ...

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates KICE in Rowing in Srinagar

AMN Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Rowing in Srinag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz