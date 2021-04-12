SC dismisses petition seeking removal of some verses from Quran, Slaps ₹50k penalty on petitioner

AGENCIES/ WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today dismissed a writ petition by former Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi, who sought removal of certain verses from the Quran for allegedly “preaching violence against non-believers.”

The Apex Court also imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on former chairman of Shia Waqf Board Syed Waseem Rizvi, who had sought the deletion of 26 verses from the Quran.

A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman dismissed the petition as “absolutely frivolous.”

“It is an absolutely frivolous petition,” a bench, headed by justice Rohinton F Nariman, said. The bench, which also included justices BR Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy, had already cautioned Rizvi’s lawyer against pressing the plea but the warning was unheeded, resulting in the penalty.

“Do you seriously want to argue this petition? Are you going to press it?” the bench had asked senior advocate RK Raizada, appearing for Rizvi, who chose to make submissions instead of simply withdrawing the petition.

Raizada submitted that the focus of the petition was the indoctrination of children in madrassas, which were unregulated and had been engaged in imparting “literal interpretation” of Quran.

Raizada also asked for the central government and Madrasa Boards to be “called upon to ensure what steps are taken to avoid literal teaching of the verses advocating violence.”