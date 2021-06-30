FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces credit guarantee scheme for tourism players, free visa for tourists
Measures announced by FM will will help to stimulate economic activities: PM Modi
Co-operative banks: RBI issues guidelines to manage risk arising from outsourcing
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
Delta plus variant of concern and special surveillance being done in 12 States: Health Minister
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2021 05:49:26      انڈین آواز

SC directs Govt to frame guidelines for ex-gratia compensation to families of COVID-19 victims

The Supreme Court today directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame guidelines for payment of ex-gratia compensation to family members of persons who succumbed to COVID-19.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, in its judgement, also directed the NDMA to ascertain within six weeks ex-gratia amount that can be paid to the family members of those who died due to the infection.

The court’s order came in response to a plea seeking ex-gratia of four lakh rupees each to the families of all those who succumbed to the virus. The Centre had submitted by affidavit that State Governments cannot afford to pay this and had argued in favour of a broader approach including health interventions.

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

The Indian Awaaz