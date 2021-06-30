SC directs Govt to frame guidelines for ex-gratia compensation to families of COVID-19 victims

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame guidelines for payment of ex-gratia compensation to family members of persons who succumbed to COVID-19.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, in its judgement, also directed the NDMA to ascertain within six weeks ex-gratia amount that can be paid to the family members of those who died due to the infection.

The court’s order came in response to a plea seeking ex-gratia of four lakh rupees each to the families of all those who succumbed to the virus. The Centre had submitted by affidavit that State Governments cannot afford to pay this and had argued in favour of a broader approach including health interventions.